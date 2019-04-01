Hercules Capital (HTGC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC) recently:

3/13/2019 – Hercules Capital was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

3/13/2019 – Hercules Capital was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

3/13/2019 – Hercules Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $13.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2019 – Hercules Capital was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/22/2019 – Hercules Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.73. 458,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,400. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. Hercules Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 36.82% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 123,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

