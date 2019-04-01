Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,200 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $60,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,751. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $53.21 on Monday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

