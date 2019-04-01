HempCoin Price Reaches $0.0171 on Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $180,797.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00042057 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007098 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015819 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00167921 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 244,172,892 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

