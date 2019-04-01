Helical’s (HLCL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HLCL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Helical from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Helical in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the stock.

Get Helical alerts:

Shares of HLCL stock opened at GBX 330.50 ($4.32) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.50 million and a PE ratio of 7.60. Helical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399 ($5.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In other news, insider Tim Murphy purchased 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,346.70 ($1,759.70).

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.