Head to Head Survey: Switch (SWCH) versus Its Competitors

Switch (NYSE: SWCH) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Switch to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Switch pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Switch pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 31.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Switch and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 5 7 0 2.58 Switch Competitors 702 2498 5479 277 2.60

Switch presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.79%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 93.49%. Given Switch’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Switch has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Switch shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Switch has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Switch’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Switch and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $405.86 million $4.05 million 114.56 Switch Competitors $7.97 billion $1.87 billion 12.02

Switch’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Switch. Switch is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 1.00% 0.56% 0.28% Switch Competitors -5.12% -71.27% -1.97%

Summary

Switch competitors beat Switch on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

