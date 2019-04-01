Head to Head Survey: Support.com (SPRT) & Sphere 3D (ANY)

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Support.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Support.com and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Support.com and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com -13.09% 2.85% 2.33% Sphere 3D -34.58% -175.19% -13.78%

Risk and Volatility

Support.com has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Support.com and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com $69.55 million 0.62 -$9.10 million N/A N/A Sphere 3D $81.52 million 0.06 -$26.18 million N/A N/A

Support.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sphere 3D.

Summary

Support.com beats Sphere 3D on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, consumer electronics brands and warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost agent productivity, providing ease of use for customer self-service, and improve the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its Support.com Cloud and end-user software products through direct sales channel; and technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers RDX removable disk systems that provide scalability, centralized management, encryption and duplication, and reliability for backup, archive, data interchange, and disaster recovery; G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; and Glassware Open Virtual Appliance and Open Virtual Format products. It also provides HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. In addition, the company offers SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as linear tape file system solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the RDX, Glassware 2.0, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, NEO, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

