Head to Head Survey: Applied Materials (AMAT) & Sigma Designs (SIGM)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Sigma Designs does not pay a dividend. Applied Materials pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Applied Materials and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 23.50% 58.28% 23.06% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Sigma Designs shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Materials and Sigma Designs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $17.25 billion 2.18 $3.31 billion $4.45 8.91 Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Applied Materials and Sigma Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 9 15 0 2.63 Sigma Designs 0 1 0 0 2.00

Applied Materials currently has a consensus target price of $49.90, indicating a potential upside of 25.82%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Sigma Designs on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode displays, and other electronic devices. It operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

