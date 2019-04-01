Head to Head Comparison: Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) and Forestar Group (FOR)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Office Properties Income Trust and Forestar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Forestar Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.74%. Forestar Group has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Forestar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust.

Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Forestar Group does not pay a dividend. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -5.13% -0.93% -0.33% Forestar Group N/A -1.72% -1.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Forestar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $426.56 million 3.13 -$21.88 million $7.95 3.49 Forestar Group $114.32 million 6.35 $50.25 million $0.10 172.90

Forestar Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Office Properties Income Trust. Office Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forestar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Office Properties Income Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc. sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

