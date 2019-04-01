Head to Head Comparison: Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) & Security National Financial (SNFCA)

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Security National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $1.79 billion 0.49 $1.04 billion $0.12 79.92 Security National Financial $276.93 million 0.30 $14.11 million N/A N/A

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 57.99% 98.93% 11.56% Security National Financial 11.05% 18.81% 3.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mr. Cooper Group and Security National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.48%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Security National Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.