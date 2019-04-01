Head to Head Analysis: Icon (ICLR) and Vitality Biopharma (VBIO)

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Icon and Vitality Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icon 1 1 8 0 2.70 Vitality Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Icon presently has a consensus target price of $152.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.15%. Given Icon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Icon is more favorable than Vitality Biopharma.

Risk & Volatility

Icon has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitality Biopharma has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Icon and Vitality Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icon 12.43% 26.01% 14.71% Vitality Biopharma -2,528.42% -119.95% -103.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Icon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Icon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Icon and Vitality Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icon $2.60 billion 2.88 $322.66 million $6.29 21.99 Vitality Biopharma $100,000.00 266.15 -$4.30 million N/A N/A

Icon has higher revenue and earnings than Vitality Biopharma.

Summary

Icon beats Vitality Biopharma on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. The company's clinical development services include product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, site feasibility, patient recruitment and retention, digital patient and site, project management, clinical operations/monitoring, patient centric monitoring, data management, and adaptive and virtual trial services. Its clinical development services also comprise medical imaging, biostatistics, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, strategic regulatory, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical writing and publishing, interactive response technologies, functional, strategic resourcing central laboratory, bioanalytical laboratory, biomarket development, strategy and analytics, late phase research, patient centered science, and medical device and diagnostics research services, as well as access, commercialization, and communication services, and research trials for us government agencies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions. It develops additional cannabinoid product formulations for refractory pain and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Stevia First Corp. and changed its name to Vitality Biopharma, Inc. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

