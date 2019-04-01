Head to Head Analysis: Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) & Its Peers

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ: AXNX) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Axonics Modulation Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies N/A N/A N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies Competitors -31.24% -40.69% -13.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies $710,000.00 -$32.48 million -5.16 Axonics Modulation Technologies Competitors $1.50 billion $148.34 million 45.41

Axonics Modulation Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies. Axonics Modulation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axonics Modulation Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Competitors 779 2761 4947 251 2.53

Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $21.48, indicating a potential downside of 10.31%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Axonics Modulation Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axonics Modulation Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies peers beat Axonics Modulation Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

