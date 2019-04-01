HDFC Bank (HDB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.25

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.25 and last traded at $114.78, with a volume of 11300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.91.
HDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)
HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.
