HDFC Bank (HDB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.25

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.25 and last traded at $114.78, with a volume of 11300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.91.

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Trilogy Global Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 657,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,842,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10,112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 109,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 108,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 37,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

