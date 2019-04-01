HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Forty Seven (FTSV)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

“We maintain our Buy rating on FTSV and our 12-month price target of $21.00 per share. We derive our price target based on a risk- based NPV (rNPV) analysis of projected 5F9 revenues through 2030 assuming a 12% discount rate and a 3% terminal growth rate.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forty Seven from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forty Seven from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, FIG Partners began coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Forty Seven presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSV opened at $16.16 on Friday. Forty Seven has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forty Seven will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 27,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $431,514.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,548 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 399,591 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 572,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 338,489 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 117,142 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 171,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 101,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

