Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) PT Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIG. ValuEngine raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.77.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.23. 38,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,826. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.73 per share, for a total transaction of $499,527.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,560.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $110,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 33,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.