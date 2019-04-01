Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 658.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 51,017 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. 4,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanmi Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

