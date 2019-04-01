Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.60 Million

Analysts expect Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) to post $51.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $52.70 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $50.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $212.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.00 million to $215.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $223.85 million, with estimates ranging from $215.70 million to $229.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAFC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $657.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Hanmi Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 424,788 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 53,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

