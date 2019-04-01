Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 7,387 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,536 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 28,965 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

In related news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $34,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,512.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $255,246.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $754,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,533 shares of company stock worth $4,032,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $72.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

