Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Position in Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 236,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,522 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Schulte sold 57,291 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,387,588.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,252.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.91. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.53 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 142.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

