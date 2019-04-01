Hancock Whitney Corp Has $438,000 Holdings in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Innophos were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innophos by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innophos by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,065,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,705,000 after acquiring an additional 41,101 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innophos by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 119,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Innophos by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,241 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innophos by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 494,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Innophos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Innophos in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innophos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innophos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHS opened at $30.14 on Monday. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $591.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Innophos had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $192.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

