Hancock Whitney Corp Has $387,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (MCK)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,522,000 after buying an additional 358,982 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in McKesson by 8,651.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,416,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320,093 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in McKesson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,519,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,725,000 after acquiring an additional 435,844 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McKesson by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,300,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,369,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $117.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $160.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $56.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,700 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $946,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.99.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

