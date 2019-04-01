Hammerson (HMSO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 400 at HSBC

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its target price reduced by HSBC from GBX 543 ($7.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hammerson from GBX 367 ($4.80) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 412.92 ($5.40).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 335.80 ($4.39) on Thursday. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 313.60 ($4.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.60 ($7.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of -9.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.76%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Timon Drakesmith sold 13,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.97), for a total transaction of £51,098.60 ($66,769.37).

About Hammerson

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high- quality retail property has a value of around £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.