Halfords Group plc (HFD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 324.33 ($4.24).

A number of research firms have weighed in on HFD. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Halfords Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price (down previously from GBX 380 ($4.97)) on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC reduced their target price on Halfords Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

HFD stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 235.40 ($3.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.49. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of GBX 199.20 ($2.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 391 ($5.11). The firm has a market cap of $462.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73.

In other news, insider Keith Williams purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £191,200 ($249,836.67). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 14,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £29,836.88 ($38,987.17).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

