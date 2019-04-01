H & R Block Inc (HRB) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 233.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,607 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 589.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 249,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 213,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HRB. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

H & R Block stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.10. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $29.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.48 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 829.18% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.56%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

