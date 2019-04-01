GVC (GVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,134.42 ($14.82).

GVC opened at GBX 559 ($7.30) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.09. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82. GVC has a 52 week low of GBX 505.50 ($6.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,184 ($15.47).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. GVC’s payout ratio is -2.62%.

In related news, insider Lee Feldman sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 666 ($8.70), for a total value of £5,994,000 ($7,832,222.66). Also, insider Virginia McDowell purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.10) per share, for a total transaction of £38,010 ($49,666.80).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

