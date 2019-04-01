Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.93 Million

Brokerages expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to announce sales of $336.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $408.00 million. Gulfport Energy posted sales of $325.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $415.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. MKM Partners set a $9.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CEO David M. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 360,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,417,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 845,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 54,445 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 212,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

