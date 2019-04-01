GuccioneCoin (GCC) Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week

GuccioneCoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. GuccioneCoin has a total market capitalization of $23,429.00 and $12.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GuccioneCoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GuccioneCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.01469787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002776 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00001539 BTC.

GuccioneCoin Profile

GuccioneCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC . The official website for GuccioneCoin is guccionecoin.wordpress.com

Buying and Selling GuccioneCoin

GuccioneCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GuccioneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GuccioneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GuccioneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

