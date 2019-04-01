Guardian Investment Management Increases Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Guardian Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 3.3% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boeing by 21,969.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,145,567 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 33,492,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,801,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,535,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,174,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,587 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,572,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,816,093,000 after acquiring an additional 242,669 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,085,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,263,213,000 after acquiring an additional 157,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.91.

In related news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total value of $1,198,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total value of $7,826,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $381.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

