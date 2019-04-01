Guardant Health Inc’s (GH) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Guardant Health’s (NASDAQ:GH) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guardant Health had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 4th. The total size of the offering was $237,500,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $76.70 on Monday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $106.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of -27.39.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank bought 2,033,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $19,994,121.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,278,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,612,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/guardant-health-incs-gh-lock-up-period-will-end-tomorrow.html.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.