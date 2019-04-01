Groupon (GRPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Groupon operates a website that offers daily discount deals. The company has been trying to reduce dependence on goods deals and is shifting focus toward local services market. This is because local services market is a high margin business while goods deals bring in high revenues but smaller margins. The transition continues to hurt the company’s revenues as reflected in fourth-quarter results. Lower customer traffic also remains an overhang on the company’s top-line. Notably, shares of Groupon have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, Groupon’s improving mix of products along with accelerating consumer activities is likely to aid its financial performance. The company’s partnership with Grubhub and ParkWhiz along with ongoing brand awareness programs is anticipated to boost revenues. Rising e-commerce spending on mobile devices is another positive for Groupon.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRPN. BidaskClub raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Groupon in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

NASDAQ GRPN traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 64,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,301. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.47. Groupon has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $799.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.54 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,035 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

