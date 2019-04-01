Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $892,000 Holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Rent-A-Center worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,009.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CAO Christopher A. Korst sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $166,944.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,263.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fred E. Herman sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $38,972.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $20.87 on Monday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.78 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.47 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

