Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 82.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,977,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on MGP Ingredients to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

MGPI stock opened at $77.15 on Monday. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $104.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

In related news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $410,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $120,201.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

