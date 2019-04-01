Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 1,413 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 928.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 618,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 558,711 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 127.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of TPH opened at $12.64 on Monday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

