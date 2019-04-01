GRC International Group (GRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.00

GRC International Group PLC (LON:GRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 12250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.98).

The company has a market cap of $45.14 million and a PE ratio of -14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About GRC International Group (LON:GRC)

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

