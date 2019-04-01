Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Position Raised by National Investment Services Inc. WI

National Investment Services Inc. WI boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises 2.4% of National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. National Investment Services Inc. WI owned about 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $4,822,000. Meghalaya Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,525,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,438,000 after purchasing an additional 52,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,079,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,378,000 after purchasing an additional 376,678 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 51.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

In related news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

