Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Granite Construction Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.57). Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Granite Construction Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

