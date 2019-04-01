Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,313,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,758% from the previous session’s volume of 124,555 shares.The stock last traded at $3.62 and had previously closed at $3.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grana y Montero SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grana y Montero SAA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $462.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grana y Montero SAA in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grana y Montero SAA in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Grana y Montero SAA in the third quarter valued at $1,286,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Grana y Montero SAA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,534,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Grana y Montero SAA in the fourth quarter valued at $24,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM)

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through four segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

