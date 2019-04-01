Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $761,000 in TopBuild Corp (BLD) Stock

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,918 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TopBuild by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TopBuild by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 14,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $860,952.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,929.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John S. Peterson sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $659,734.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,805.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLD. Nomura set a $66.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

TopBuild stock opened at $64.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.95 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

