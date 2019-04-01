Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $673,000 Stake in Masonite International Corp (DOOR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Masonite International worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Masonite International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Masonite International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,923,000 after acquiring an additional 56,117 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Masonite International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Nomura set a $70.00 target price on Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Masonite International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $55,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.84. Masonite International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $528.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.60 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/gotham-asset-management-llc-has-673000-stake-in-masonite-international-corp-door.html.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.