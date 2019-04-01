Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Carbonite Inc (CARB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 109.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carbonite were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CARB opened at $24.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $852.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. Carbonite Inc has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.53 million. Carbonite had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 24.20%. Carbonite’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carbonite Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carbonite news, SVP Norman Guadagno sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $142,353.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul S. Mellinger sold 2,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $65,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,129. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Carbonite in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

