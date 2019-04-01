Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Campbell Soup (CPB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 21,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $38.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $44.21.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a positive return on equity of 55.51% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

