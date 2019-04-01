Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 17,481.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,641,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,882,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,094,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,095 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,480,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,710,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,929,000 after purchasing an additional 710,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,573,000 after purchasing an additional 411,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $191.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $262.50.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $247.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group to $280.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.62.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

