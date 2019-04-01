Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 40,552 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE opened at $15.70 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/global-x-u-s-infrastructure-development-etf-pave-shares-sold-by-sowell-financial-services-llc.html.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.