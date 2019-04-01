Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Broadcom by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 51,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobiz Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $300.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $303.30.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.05, for a total transaction of $2,950,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $2,761,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,047 shares of company stock valued at $22,139,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

