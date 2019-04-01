Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,660.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Tesla from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $411.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.61.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $279.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $244.59 and a 1 year high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $546,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.10, for a total value of $306,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,740 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,888. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

