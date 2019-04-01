Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 121.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 814,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,480,000 after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,842,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,740,000 after buying an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $151,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,452.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $204,293.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,217 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $75.90 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/global-retirement-partners-llc-boosts-holdings-in-expeditors-international-of-washington-expd.html.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.