Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) fell 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.63. 82,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,531,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.16 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.05.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,651,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 415,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Trading Down 11.3%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/global-eagle-entertainment-ent-trading-down-11-3.html.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENT)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.