Glaukos Corp (GKOS) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 96.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 44,470 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth about $203,000. AXA bought a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,660,000 after purchasing an additional 171,268 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.02 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.34.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $78.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -211.81 and a beta of 1.63. Glaukos Corp has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $83.14.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $54.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $350,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 90,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $6,092,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,344 shares in the company, valued at $13,087,455.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

