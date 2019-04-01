Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,460 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,587,000 after buying an additional 31,335,030 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 39,075 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 206,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after buying an additional 55,732 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 262,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $173,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.29.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

