GET Protocol (GET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,264.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. GET Protocol has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $5,264.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00006319 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $716.19 or 0.17263181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00067747 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00001401 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011628 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.