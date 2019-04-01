German minister and Zuckerberg meet

The justice minister of germany is criticizing strategies for Facebook to combine its own services after having a meeting with CEO Mark Zuckerberg, but is supplying a cautious welcome for his call for messaging.

Minister Katarina Barley said in a written statement after assembly Zuckerberg on Monday that intends to unite WhatsApp and Instagram Direct using Facebook’s core Messenger program increases”very considerable cartel law and data protection legislation concerns “

Still, she said”it is worth discussing some of Mark Zuckerberg’s ideas,” including that encrypted personal messaging is a good thing and indicating that it may save lives in authoritarian systems. But Barley stressed that”Facebook has to become a gigantic, self communication space that concentrates yet more market and data power.”

A month, zuckerberg unveiled the plans of Facebook.